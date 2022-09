As of at 09:20, 09/22/2022 in Pip Ivan Chernogorsky cloudy, visibility limited to 40 meters, snow. Western wind 7-8 m/s. Air temperature -3°С.

Visibility is limited, snow drifts up to 80 cm in places. Snow landslides have been recorded on the northeastern slopes. Keep away trips to the highlands in the coming days.

In the Carpathians, up to 80 centimeters of snow has already covered and an avalanche has been recorded. This was reported on Facebook of the Montenegrin mountain search and rescue post and the page of the State Emergency Service on social networks.Meanwhile, rescuers are informing about worsening weather conditions in the highlands.