Journalist tend to rely on rapid, low-effort cognitive processes when posting content to the social media website Twitter, according to new research that analyzed more than 12 million words produced by campaign reporters during the run-up to the 2016 election.People use System 1 thinking when they are faced with a situation that is familiar or when they don't have to put much thought into their decision. System 2 thinking is more effortful and is used when people need to focus their attention on a task or when they are facing a new or challenging situation."This paper applies cognitive theories to examine when and how System 1 thinking can be evident in journalists' minds through empirical investigations of their word choices across different media," explained study authors Jihye Lee and James T. Hamilton in their study."Theories of the mind predict that journalists on the campaign trail may engage in System 1 thinking when they sift through volatile campaign events.For the study, the researchers constructed dataset of news articles, broadcast comments, and tweets published by 73 reporters covering the 2016 presidential campaign between November 7, 2015 and November 7, 2016. The dataset contained 9,745,292 words from papers, 237,583 words from broadcast transcripts, and 2,643,593 words from Twitter.When Lee and Hamilton compared tweets to broadcast comments, they found a similar pattern of results. However, there were also some notable differences."Overall, these findings indicate that journalists routinely engage in System 1 thinking in covering the evolving world of presidential campaigns, and System 1 thinking can be especially amplified in journalists' minds when they navigate Twitter to engage with their audiences in a fast and personalized manner," the researchers said.The study, " Anchoring in the past, tweeting from the present: Cognitive bias in journalists' word choices ", was published March 2, 2022.