Earth Changes
Early snowfall on Erciyes Mountain, Turkey
Expatguideturkey.com
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 17:02 UTC
With the cold weather in the city due to precipitation, the first snow of the season fell on the slopes of the summit of Erciyes Mountain. Snow fell up to 3 thousand meters on the mountain, which has a summit height of 3 thousand 917 meters.
While the peak of Erciyes is covered with snow; The Devil Creek, Shepherd's, Horgucu and Sutdonduran locations turned white. It was stated that the snow thickness in the higher parts reached 4 centimeters.
Air Temperature Dropped
According to the information received from Ercyes A.S. officials, snowfall was effective in Ercıyes yesterday evening. With the snowfall, parts of the mountain higher than 3 thousand meters were covered with a white blanket. Snow thickness reached 8 centimeters at some points. In the districts of Hacılar, Kıranardı and Hisarcik at the foot of the mountain, the temperature dropped to 7 degrees at night.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Early snowfall on Erciyes Mountain, Turkey
- Failed zero Covid policy cost Australia over $938 billion, report finds
- Gene sharing is more widespread than thought, with implications for Darwinism
- SOTT Focus: Straight-shooting: Russia's Sergey Lavrov warns US risks becoming combatant in Ukraine war
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
- Louisiana Department of Health revokes COVID vaccine mandate for kids: Victory for parents and their children
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Michoacan, Mexico, 1 dead - 2nd major quake for the region in 3 days
- Dire winter scenario issued for EU
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Overthrow the Government: All the ways in which our rights have been usurped
- Parts of many coastal cities are sinking - NASA
- Biden accuses Russia of 'irresponsible' nuclear threats, violating UN charter
- NATO chief Stoltenberg calls China a security challenge, calls for allies to 'stand together'
- Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations
- Vladimir Kornilov: Time to drop our illusions, the West is waging a war to destroy Russia
- How many Russian casualties have there been in Ukraine?
- Trump team asks court to deny DOJ's special master appeal
- SOTT Focus: Straight-shooting: Russia's Sergey Lavrov warns US risks becoming combatant in Ukraine war
- Overthrow the Government: All the ways in which our rights have been usurped
- Biden accuses Russia of 'irresponsible' nuclear threats, violating UN charter
- NATO chief Stoltenberg calls China a security challenge, calls for allies to 'stand together'
- Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations
- Vladimir Kornilov: Time to drop our illusions, the West is waging a war to destroy Russia
- How many Russian casualties have there been in Ukraine?
- Trump team asks court to deny DOJ's special master appeal
- Putin's fateful speech is being prepared: Three scenarios
- Do US business elites really believe Woke ideology?
- This odious global system
- SOTT Focus: TV Address by Putin on 'Partial Mobilization' and Secession of 4 'Republics' From Ukraine
- Desperation? NY AG Letitia James files civil suit against Donald Trump, kids and company
- The US agenda in Africa is hegemony
- Here's the real reason that the US wants to sanction China
- India's gaffe at Samarkand
- Some politicians visiting Ukraine only for PR, says Estonia's PM
- Dutch king greeted with loud booing as he opens parliament, acknowledges growing discontent among citizens
- Justice Department desperate to conceal 'classified' records
- Russia to boost cooperation with Venezuela, including in energy sector, says Putin
- Failed zero Covid policy cost Australia over $938 billion, report finds
- Louisiana Department of Health revokes COVID vaccine mandate for kids: Victory for parents and their children
- Dire winter scenario issued for EU
- Ford stock plummets as supply chain, inflation woes cost company $1B
- BP refinery in Ohio that provides gasoline for Midwest 'shut down' after fire
- PayPal demonetizes the Daily Sceptic
- China doubles down on coal amidst soaring energy prices and extreme weather events
- Illegal immigrants who entered US since Biden took office to cost taxpayers $20+ billion a year: analysis
- Americans drowning In long-term credit card debt: Survey
- "We must wake up!"
- Best of the Web: Are You Ready For Societal Winter?
- Street battles break out between Hindus and Muslims in UK's Leicester
- Why most Americans are disappointed in the healthcare system
- British headmistress claims she's been reported to police for a 'hate crime' after inviting Jordan Peterson to speak at school in Wembley
- Martha's Vineyard and the fraud of the rich white liberal
- Donetsk and Lugansk Republics eye vote on joining Russia - UPDATE: Two more regions will hold a vote
- 27 killed in China after bus taking them to Covid-19 quarantine facility crashes
- More veterans have died by suicide than the VA previously reported, new study shows
- Lawmakers: COVID relief funds paid for 'equity warriors,' CRT lessons in public schools
- Canadian high school DEFENDS transgender teacher who wears enormous prosthetic breasts underneath tight T-shirt to class
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
- Bait and switch: Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but still went on to win the war
- Why Sergey Glazyev's memorial to the legacy of Lyndon LaRouche matters
- Ukraine: The CIA's 75-year-old Proxy
- From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
- Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Remains of up to 100 young children discovered by archaeologists excavating long-lost medieval friary in Wales
- Lord Louis Mountbatten: The Royal alleged pedophile who was above the law
- The mask of your enslavement: The image, history, and meaning of Escrava Anastácia
- The Dark History of the Royals
- Rare Byzantine coin may show a 'forbidden' supernova explosion from A.D. 1054
- Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
- 31,000-year-old skeleton in Indonesia shows earliest known evidence of surgery
- Patrick Armstrong on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy
- Rare find provides archaeologist new insight into Etruscan life under Rome
- Why assume there will be another election? The 1934 US Bankers Coup revisited
- For 18 months, as ISIS advanced, the US did nothing to stop them
- 4,000 years ago Nile River flowed up close to pyramids of Giza
- Gene sharing is more widespread than thought, with implications for Darwinism
- Mars might have been covered in lakes in the ancient past
- Scientists observe a memory form in a living brain
- Saturn's rings and tilt could be the product of an ancient, missing moon
- Four leading Italian scientists say 'climate emergency' NOT supported by data
- NASA finds organic matter in rock samples on Mars
- A good memory or a bad one? One brain molecule decides.
- Cracks are appearing in Earth's magnetic field as the equinox approaches
- "Nothing to do with man" - Astrophysicist says climate-cultists "are on a gravy train" to make money
- Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa, DNA study reveals
- Can myths about dogs give us a clue about their origins?
- Scientists shine light on 66-million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery
- Artificial ocean cooling to weaken hurricanes is futile, study finds
- Russian scientists issue warning about US satellite disintegrating
- Whipworm parasite DNA in Viking feces sheds new light on its history with humans
- How migrating birds use quantum effects to navigate
- Research team finds entanglement of many atoms
- New study shows that motion and coherence of DNA are linked to its damage response and ability to repair itself
- Stunningly perfect 'Einstein ring' captured by James Webb Space Telescope
- Russia launches world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform for year round research expeditions in Arctic Ocean
- Early snowfall on Erciyes Mountain, Turkey
- Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Michoacan, Mexico, 1 dead - 2nd major quake for the region in 3 days
- Parts of many coastal cities are sinking - NASA
- Death toll nears 100 in Jigawa, Nigeria amid ravaging floods
- Central America - Floods and landslides in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua
- 230 pilot whales stranded in Tasmania, Australia, 'about half' feared dead - 2nd recent major stranding in the region
- Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits off Kamchatka Krai, Russia
- More spring snow confirmed in parts of South Africa
- Storm delivers 4 inches of early snow to Mount Shasta, California
- At least 14 sperm whales die in mass stranding on King Island, Australia
- Drone footage captures ongoing fires in wetlands near Rosario, Argentina
- Grandma dies after pit bull attack in Golden, Colorado
- Lightning strikes kill 18 in a day in Bihar, India - 216 killed in the state so far this year
- Mud volcano erupts in Malaysia
- 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico on the anniversary of two previous quakes
- A 'triple-dip La Nina' could spell even more disaster for world economy
- Australian ski resorts hit with over 2 feet of spring snow during storm
- Floods and landslides leave at least 9 dead, dozens displaced in Costa Rica
- Death toll from ongoing floods in Pakistan rises to 1,545
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 cities in Minas Gerais, Brazil on September 5
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on September 3
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Sept. 3)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball falls into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Fauci fears 'anti-vaxxer attitude' could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases
- ICAN obtains court order demanding CDC release secret COVID vaccine adverse events data obtained in 'V-Safe' program
- A moderate dose of alcohol impairs the ability to imagine a possible future situation
- Children's Health Defense exposes vaccine secrets
- Do statins cause muscle aches?
- The poorly-understood role of copper in anemia
- Covid vaccine destroys natural immunity, NEJM study shows
- Vaccine narrative collapses as Harvard study shows jab more dangerous than COVID
- Best of the Web: How weed became the new OxyContin
- First diagnostic test for long covid, detecting spike protein in blood, to launch in September. Or is it 'long vaccine'?
- Peer-reviewed study: 94% of vaccinated patients with subsequent health issues have abnormal blood
- US life expectancy takes an unprecedented fall: Are mRNA "vaccines" to blame?
- Data leak reveals disturbing facts about mRNA vaccine instability and potential dangers
- Best of the Web: 'Unethical' and up to 98 times worse than the disease: Top scientists publish paradigm-shifting study about COVID-19 vaccines
- CDC admits post-vaccine myocarditis concerns that were labeled Covid misinformation are legit
- 'Hot lots' turned getting Covid vax into Russian roulette
- Eating behaviors of parents play a role in teens' emotional eating
- Ultraprocessed food — The worst choice for planet and health
- The statistical illusion of better pregnancy outcomes for vaccinated women
- Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- SOTT Focus: Evil is Real: What do J.P. Sears and UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld have in common?
- Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Destroying Hero Culture?
- Understanding the tyrannical mind and how it operates
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
Recent Comments
Everything on Earth is dependent on Environment, so everything that lives within an environment shares commonalities. Call it a localised...
which seek to join Russia as Crimea did in an internationally disputed referendum "Internationally disputed" means U.S., UK, EU, AUS, NZ, JPN, SK,...
Bless good Old NASA spreading more confusion. I believe it be best that NASA get their house in order and stay in the real world and not try...
Shh, leaders don't talk of the past, they only ask for forgiveness, regardless of how ever many they killed. An eye for an eye, they might...
Here we must consider that they were victims of possibly many overhead cometary explosions which wiped out most of the population of Europe,...