An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude has hit near the region of Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia.A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this evening in the Bering Sea, off the eastern coast of Russia. According to Asismet @Asismet_IF , the tremor occurred at 6:23pm local time. Its epicentre was placed 253km east of Ust'-Kamchatsk, at a depth of 10km.The location of this quake is said to be along the Bering fault, and related to the Bering Kresla plate boundary shear zone.