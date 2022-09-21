MMMMMM
An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude has hit near the region of Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia.

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this evening in the Bering Sea, off the eastern coast of Russia. According to Asismet @Asismet_IF, the tremor occurred at 6:23pm local time. Its epicentre was placed 253km east of Ust'-Kamchatsk, at a depth of 10km.

The location of this quake is said to be along the Bering fault, and related to the Bering Kresla plate boundary shear zone.