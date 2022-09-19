Chinese citizens have been urged not to make skin-to-skin contact with recently arrived foreigners, after the first case of monkeypox was registered in the southwestern Chongqing municipality last week.The warning was issued on Saturday by Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC).Writing on his official Weibo page,He clarified "recent" to mean having arrived within the last three weeks.Wu recommended that the public avoid skin-to-skin contact with strangers and use disposable toilet-seat covers as much as possible.There is still only one confirmed case of monkeypox in China. Thewho contracted the virus has since been put into isolation and the local health commission has said the risk of an outbreak is low.The patient is believed to have, the CCDC said. He reportedly traveled to Spain before returning to Chongqing, China on September 14.Questioned during a briefing on Monday on whether the advice to stop touching foreigners was considered official policy,Monkeypox is similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, and those afflicted develop distinctive skin lesions.According to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month,