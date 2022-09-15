© Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/AP/Pool copy



"When people decry vaccine hesitancy, it's coming from the gobbledygook that you give us. You're not paying attention to the science. The very basic science is that previous infection provides a level of immunity. If you ignore that in your studies, if you don't present that in your committees, you're not being truthful."

"I have never, ever denied fundamental immunology. In fact, I wrote the chapter in the Textbook of Medicine on fundamental immunology."

"We've been asking you and you refuse to answer whether anybody on the vaccine committees gets royalties from the pharmaceutical companies. I asked you last time and what was your response? 'We don't have to tell you.'



"But I'll tell you this, when we get in charge, we're going change the rules and you will have to divulge where you get your royalties from, from what companies, and if anybody on the committee has a conflict of interest. We're gonna learn about it. I promise you that."

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci during a testy hearing on Wednesday, making it abundantly clear that things would be different if Republicans were to gain control of Congress in the fast-approaching midterm elections.Fauci, who was on Capitol Hill to discuss the federal government's response to monkeypox, has sparred with the Kentucky Senator on a number of occasions — and Wednesday's hearing was no exception.Paul began with a video of Fauci responding to a question about a patient who wondered whether it would be necessary or wise to get a flu shot after previously being infected with the virus — to which Fauci said no. He explained at the time thatPaul said:Fauci objected, first claiming that the video was "out of context" and then insisting:Paul pushed back, however, noting thatdetermining whether or not additional booster shots were necessary — particularly with regard to COVID vaccines —Paul then turned on Fauci directly, adding,