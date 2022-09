A New Jersey speech therapist has reported an enormous wave of infants and toddlers "unable to communicate" due to Covid pandemic restrictions , such as masking , school closures, and social distancing.Harshening the negative effects of the children's social isolation were the parents' inability to get adequate help, as they were often met with lockdown-related roadblocks themselves, such as mask and vaccine mandates and the challenges of virtual doctor's appointments for toddlers, Polow said."We call these children Covid babies," Polow, who has over 45 years of experience under her belt, told NJ.com in a Friday interview According to Polow, speech is only one of several areas in which children are lagging due to lockdowns , with several other studies showing that these "Covid babies" are also seeing developmental delays in reaching other milestones, such as crawling and walking. Delays in verbal development, however, are often the first sign of broader issues, the expert warned.Now Polow says she and her staff are working with countless families to get their children back on track."If we get them young enough, then they become age appropriate," Polow said in her interview. "Then they reach their milestones."However, many children may have slipped through the cracks and will develop deeper developmental issues, such as autism, she warned.Janice Prontnicki, director of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, was also interviewed by NJ.com, saying that this phenomenon is also in part due to babies spending less time around family and child care providers, who might have noticed a delay sooner."We were missing kids that should have been picked up sooner," Prontnicki said.Unfortunately, the treatment to reverse these dastardly effects isn't easily accessible for everyone, especially low-income families. "Some of them don't have access to a computer or a tablet or a smartphone to be able to access therapy virtually," said Ediza Lahoz Valentino, an NJ-based social worker at the Jane H. Booker Family Health Center to the local outlet. "That in itself was challenging."Being able to use others' verbal or facial cues to figure out how someone is feeling or pick up on safe or dangerous aspects of environments and people is a critical task for young kids, she added. Studies have shown that children's mental health was also impacted during the pandemic, with a report from the United Nations finding that two years of restrictions have led to "significant mental health consequences" for young people.The study , conducted in June, estimated that over one billion people worldwide are currently living with a mental health disorder, a 25 percent increase from pre-COVID times.