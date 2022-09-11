© Ruptly



Thousands of people poured onto the streets of Vienna on Saturday, protesting against the soaring cost of living, with many denouncing the Austrian government and the "globalist agenda."An estimated 3,000 people took part in the rally, as reported by the Heute newspaper, citing the city police force.There was a heavy security presence along the routes, and both events passed without incident.The protesters accused the Austrian government ofin the wake of its military operation in Ukraine.The activists went on to commemorate the "victims of vaccination" during both rallies.Last Saturday, some 70,000 turned out for a march in the Czech capital, Prague. Demonstrators demanded that the government secure direct contracts with gas suppliers, including Russia, to get ballooning energy prices down. They also called for the Czech Republic to become militarily neutral, and denounced NATO and the EU.