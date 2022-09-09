including

several investors from the U.S.

The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing."to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."On Thursday, an independent group that measures artificial intelligence speeds published new data that can help back up the claims of little-knownThe milestone is viewed as, experts said."The benchmarks are broadly representative of image processing and natural language processing, which are two fairly significant AI workloads," said David Kanter, a founder of MLCommons, the group that publishes the results. "It's pretty impressive."The promising performance rankings, to create domestic alternatives to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc chips.The rise of AI chip startups in Chinaof computing tools needed for military applications such as designing nuclear weapons.Those tasks often involve running computer simulations with high-precision - something the Nvidia and AMD chips excel at.Biren, founded by alumni of Chinese tech giant Alibaba and Nvidia, has publicly said it would focus on selling its BR100 chip to private data center and cloud customers. The company says it has no plans to sell to the military.Jack Dongarra, a distinguished professor of computer science who helps lead the Top500 ranking of the fastest supercomputers says he's seen this scenario play out before.CCS Insight chip analyst Wayne Lam said Biren could be in for a "success story, having demonstrated this capability and now having this business opportunity fall on them". He saidand figure out how to build for something that they can get."Still, some analysts and U.S. chip executives say to gain AI market share companies need more than just a fast chip.software platform called CUDA which dominates the AI market."New Chinese firms in the space will have to prove that they are reliable, can iterate hardware at the cutting edge... And then offer a compelling software ecosystem," said Paul Triolo, senior vice president for China at strategy firm Albright Stonebridge Group.Also active in developing Nvidia alternatives are Chinese firms like Cambricon, Alibaba Group's PingTouGe, Iluvatar CoreX, Denglin Technology, Moore Threads, Vastai Technologies and MetaX.Data firm PitchBook shows that those top startups alone have raised $2.5 billion in recent years, including from Shanghai government-backed fund Shanghai Guosheng Group and Hillhouse Capital, which counts several U.S. pension funds and Yale University as limited partners. Other investors include the Chinese entities of big-name Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Sequoia China and Lightspeed China Partners.Those investments have caused concern for, said Matt Ocko, managing partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC. His firm is a major investor in companies that work closely with the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. "It's not acceptable for major pools of U.S. capital to fund AI chips and other PRC (Chinese) military tech that threatens U.S. national security."