© AP/K.M. Cannon



© Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department



A public official who was the focus of stories written by slain Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was arrested in the case Wednesday on suspicion of murder, according to a report.Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody after authorities searched his home for hours earlier Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing Las Vegas police Sheriff Joe Lombardo.Before his arrest, Telles was questioned by police as they conducted the search. When he returned to his home Wednesday evening, he refused to answer questions from reporters as he made his way inside, according to video posted to Twitter by Review-Journal reporter Brett Clarkson.Telles tweeted multiple times about the reporter and his articles, writing in a June 18 twitter post : "Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he's mad that I haven't crawled into a hole and died."Police originally showed up at Telles' home around 6:30 a.m. local time and said hours later they were serving search warrants connected to the homicide.German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning — a day after he was stabbed during an altercation, police said.The esteemed reporter, who uncovered political corruption in the area for decades, did not communicate to his bosses at the Las Vegas Review-Journal that there were any threats against him or that he was concerned for his safety before his death, the newspaper's executive editor said Sunday.German died of "multiple sharp force injuries," the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said.