Joined RJ in 2010

Investigative work

Mass shooting exclusive

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada's most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning."The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. "He was the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."Las Vegas police said Sunday morning the homicide investigation is a top priority for the department."LVMPD enacted its major case protocol Saturday in the homicide investigation," the department said. "This brings together a variety of resources to maximize the investigative effort and apply a sense of urgency to the apprehension of the suspect.""We believe the altercation took place outside of the home," Koren said."Our thoughts are with Jeff's family and friends during this difficult time," Kulin said."I'm relieved that police have identified a suspect, and I hope an arrest can answer the question we are all asking right now: Why would someone kill Jeff?" Cook said.Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was shocked to learn of German's death."This was a senseless act of violence," Goodman said. "Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation."German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime. Former Sun reporter and author Cathy Scott said Sunday German labored hard to cover the city and its happenings.Geoff Schumacher is the vice president of exhibits and programs at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas. He worked with German at the Sun when German was a lead reporter at the newspaper under the direction of former Nevada governor and Editor Mike O'Callaghan."Jeff was totally dedicated to his work as a reporter," Schumacher said. "He was not someone who it was, 'Maybe I'll be a reporter for a while and then I'll go do something else.' He was a reporter probably from birth to death. Ink was running very heavily in his veins."It didn't surprise me even at this latter part of his life he was still a working reporter," Schumacher said. "He liked digging for stories. He liked interviewing people. He liked tracking down facts. He obviously wanted to scoop the competitors and he worked very hard at that."His investigative work always had an impact, with many of his stories leading to reforms or personnel and policy changes.In recent years, his reporting exposed failures in city inspections before the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire in 2019; claims of bullying, hostility and mismanagement at the Clark County's public administrator's office; and extremist activity in Southern Nevada.He broke the news that City Councilwoman Michele Fiore's campaign finances were under scrutiny by the FBI and reported that city officials had deleted surveillance videos of an altercation with fellow Councilwoman Victoria Seaman , despite the Review-Journal requesting copies under Nevada's public records law. German also partnered with investigative reporter Art Kane to show sexual harassment claims and lax oversight plagued the Clark County coroner's office for years.The Aladdin Hotel and its ties to the Detroit mob in the late 1970s were the focus of the audio project, a partnership between the Review-Journal and The Mob Museum. German told the story through extensive interviews with prosecutors and elected officials, along with his recollections from covering the mob in those days."He was able to recapture the story of the Aladdin Hotel and everything that had transpired there in a very clear, concise way in that podcast in a way that would have been difficult to trace if you just went back to the news articles," Schumacher said, adding that as a beat reporter decades earlier, German "was right in the thick of that Aladdin Hotel situation."German and other members of the Review-Journal's investigative team conducted a yearslong, rolling investigation of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority starting in 2017. The reporters examined more than 32,000 pages of receipts from the authority's top executives and wrote a story that revealed lavish purchases on high-end entertainment, gifts for employees and first-class trips overseas for elected officials who serve on the agency's board.Other stories disclosed that convention authority security officers were diverted from their jobs to chauffeur key officials to events around town, and that the agency handed out more than $125,000 worth of iPads, golf clubs and other pricey items with little or no accounting. In response to the stories, the convention authority accepted an accounting firm's recommendations to cut some spending and limit gifts and travel of its board members.The stories sparked an audit that found thousands of dollars worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards were misused by top executives. The audit led to criminal charges that were settled for several of the defendants in 2020, as well as a sweep out of executive leadership, including the replacement of longtime CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.German got the story about a felon who beat charges of robbing three jewelry stores because of government misconduct — and then returned to the scene of one of the stores to rob it again.And he was the lead writer on an investigative story that revealed that Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson had decided not to prosecute a longtime aide who stole nearly $42,000 from his 2014 campaign to fuel a video poker habit. Rather than put the aide, Audrie Locke, through the criminal justice system, Wolfson allowed her to quietly resign and get gambling addiction treatment. She paid back the money and was rehired after she completed treatment.The theft remained a secret for more than three years until German and a fellow reporter obtained copies of personal emails between Wolfson and Locke discussing the theft in 2014. After Wolfson and Locke were confronted with the emails, both agreed to interviews and confirmed the hushed-up scandal.Wolfson was criticized for appearing to give special treatment to his close aide, and, as a result of the story, he drew an opponent in his re-election race and lost key endorsements.Tributes to German were many across Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.Gov. Steve Sisolak called German's death "a tragic loss for our community," adding German "was tough but fair and a great mentor to young reporters."Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said she was saddened by the loss."He was a fearless reporter and never shied away from tough stories no matter who was involved," Titus tweeted. "Many exposed need for reform which made our city better."A private service will be held Wednesday.Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. The Review-Journal's Glenn Cook and Rhonda Prast contributed to this report.