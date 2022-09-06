China Going Quiet on LNG Hides Risk That May Upend Global Market

China's biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world.Cnooc is offering, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That comes after other major shippers, including Sinopec and PetroChina Co.,throughout the year, traders said.The supplies should provide modest respite for natural gas markets rocked by Russia halting a key pipeline to European customers.Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are trading at an all-time high for this time of year, forcing governments to consider unprecedented steps to protect businesses and consumers.The divergence between China and the rest of the world means global buyers are willing to pay much higher rates.Even smaller Chinese LNG importers, such as ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. and JOVO Group, have been actively offering to sell shipments for delivery to ports in Asia, traders said., in a sign that the global shortage of the material used in lithium-ion batteries isn't easing. Lithium carbonate is selling at almost 500,000 yuan ($72,090) a ton, according to data from Asian Metal Inc. China's government last week said it's planning to set up a monitoring mechanism aimed to stabilizing prices for raw materials including lithium and rare earths.China said it will accelerate its stimulus rollout in the third quarter as it tries to recover from a second quarter marred by pandemic-related losses. It's "crucially important" for the country to adopt supportive policies this quarter, Yang Yinkai, deputy secretary general at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in Beijing on Monday.