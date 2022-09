© Emirates Mars Mission/UAE Space Agency



The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

We have new insight into a wonderful Martian phenomenon, thanks to a collaboration between two orbiting space probes.NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution ( MAVEN ) and the United Arab Emirates' Hope Probe have joined forces to study the ultraviolet proton auroras that dance and glow high up in Mars' atmosphere.The new research reveals that"EMM's (Emirates Mars Mission) observations suggested that says planetary scientist Mike Chaffin of the University of Colorado Boulder."By combining EMM auroral observations with MAVEN measurements of the auroral plasma environment, we can confirm this hypothesis and determine that whatThe proton aurorae form when positively charged protons in the solar wind collide with Mars' hydrogen envelope and become ionized, stealing electrons from hydrogen atoms to become neutral.This charge exchangeIt was thought that this process reliably produced uniform auroral emission over Mars' dayside. The new observations show otherwise.Rather than the smooth profile expected, the data from the Hope Probe shows that, sometimes, the aurora is patchy, suggesting that there can be unknown processes at play during the formation of these aurorae.This is where MAVEN enters the picture. NASA's orbiter carries a full suite of plasma instruments, for probing the solar wind, magnetic environment, and thermal ions in the space around Mars.It simultaneously took measurements while Hope imaged the strange aurorae, and the combined data allowed the scientists to reconstruct the reason behind it."By examining multiple Emirates Mars Mission observations of patchy aurora that have different shapes and locations, and combining these images with plasma measurements made by NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN mission, we conclude that a number of processes can produce patchy aurora," the researchers write in their paper "This patchy aurora is, which under some circumstances leads to direct deposition of the solar wind across the entire Martian dayside."In other words, a rare chaotic interaction between Mars and the solar wind is responsible for the patchy aurora; although it's not entirely clear what the impact is on the Martian surface.It's possible, however, that there are implications forInterestingly, the proton aurorae - both smooth and patchy - can help us understand at least one of these, since"Many future data and modeling studies will be needed," the researchers write , "to tease out the full implications of these conditions for Mars atmospheric evolution."