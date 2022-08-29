NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

The release this week of a farcically redacted affidavit that granted the FBI its warrant to conduct an unprecedented raid on a former president's residence on August 8th underscores what most have intuited - that the move was politically motivated to thwart or prevent Trump from running for president again in 2024.Trump's lawyers in March this year filed a RICO 'anti-conspiracy' lawsuit against the Clinton campaign team, the Democratic Party, the Department of Justice and the FBI itself, seeking restitution for the false allegations of 'Russian collusion' made against him. Whatever information Trump has against them, the raid on Mar-a-Lago was probably intended to forcibly remove from him.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the likelihood of this rank 'political policing' translating into electoral success for Trump, the unravelling 'science of Covid vaccines', European leaders' warnings of 'the end of the age of abundance', and the possibility that the nuclear stand-off at Zaporozhye may expose a secret US-Ukrainian nuclear weapons program...01:56:06— 81.8 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.