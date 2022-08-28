Macron can be seen waving to the people who gathered in downtown Oran and saying "thank you!" before getting into his car.
Comment: Judging by the look on his face in the video, he seems to know he wasn't being welcomed.
However, the crowd did not react cordially: according to the FranceInfo network, some people shouted "get out!", "How is Brigitte?", "fu** you!" and "France eats us," while the crowd chanted "one two three, long live Algeria!"
The visit comes after an escalation of tensions between Paris and Algeria last year, which was caused by Macron's suggestion that the African nation did not exist before French colonization. He also said there would be "no repentance nor apologies" for French rule over Algeria.
Following the escalation and toughening visa restrictions, Algeria recalled its ambassador in protest for three months.
During his visit, the French politician called for a "new pact" with Algeria and expressed hope that both countries will be able to "look back at the past with humility."
Comment: It's not just in Algeria Macron isn't welcome, because just last year in France, Macron got a slap from a constituent: