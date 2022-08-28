Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, faced a cold reaction from the crowd during his visit to Algeria this week. In a viral video, posted on August 27th, the president can be seen in the city of Oran.Macron can be seen waving to the people who gathered in downtown Oran andHowever, the crowd did not react cordially: according to the FranceInfo network, some people shouted "get out!", "How is Brigitte?", "fu** you!" andThe visit comes after an escalation of tensions between Paris and AlgeriaFollowing the escalation and toughening visa restrictions, Algeria recalled its ambassador in protest for three months.During his visit, the French politician called for a "new pact" with Algeria and expressed hope that both countries will be able to "look back at the past with humility."