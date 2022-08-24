Earth Changes
Lightning kills over 50 sheep in northern Greece and 160 cattle in Albania
Greek Reporter
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 09:25 UTC
According to state broadcaster ERT, the frequent thunderstorms that have broken out in recent days are particularly intense with lots of lightning. Greece is high on the list of recorded deaths of people struck by lightning in Europe.
"Unfortunately, Greece has statistically probably the highest number of deaths than other countries in Europe due to lightning," said the training director of the Hellenic Rescue Team, Zafiris Trombakas, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency's radio station.
Source: AMNA
Quote of the Day
Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what a people will submit to, and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. Men may not get all they pay for in this world; but they must pay for all they get.
Comment: A day earlier 150 cattle were struck and killed in Albania.