© The Babylon Bee

Discarded U-Haul trucks abandoned by Californians immigrating to Texas have been repurposed as over 600 miles of new border wall along the America/Mexico border. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the wall is already cutting down on illegal immigration and California immigration since they've refused to send trucks back to California."The state has been inundated with an influx of U-Hauls because of all the Californians leaving their state," said Henry Gugelface, lead engineer of the Texas border wall project. "We were hesitant to send the trucks back to California because we are so tired of Californians. Utilizing the excess U-Haul trucks for the border wall killed two birds with one stone!"The new stretch of border wall fills in gaps east of El Paso where migrants have been traveling into the country by the thousands. Now, though Hispanics have been braving an unforgiving desert landscape and river water to reach America, they are finding themselves stopped cold by a pile of U-Haul trucks haphazardly thrown together."Nothing can penetrate our great wall," Gov Abbott told members of the press. "It's been so successful that we're considering building a wall around the entire state just to keep other Americans out. Yeah, boy! Yee haw!"At publishing time, shares of Budget Truck Rental's stock have surged as Californians resort to U-Haul alternatives in a desperate attempt to leave their state behind.