Earth Changes
Injuries & damage as summer storms hit Slovenia
Total Slovenia News
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 12:01 UTC
In Kranj, the winds peeled roofs off some 70 buildings. The Kranj fire brigade commander Andraž Šifrer told the STA more than 150 firefighters were on the ground to deal with the situation. "It's mostly uncovered roofs, ripped cables, trees fallen on roads and vehicles," he said.
Several people were injured by falling trees and other objects in Ljubljana, where the Environment Agency data shows winds gusted up to a record 102 kilometres an hour.
The wind blew away rubbish bins, billboards, roofs, traffic signs, building materials. Part of the roof of the Ljubljana UKC maternity ward was uncovered, but has since been mostly put back.
Insulation was ripped off a secondary school near the government building and presidential palace and in Bleiweisova Road nearby a motorcyclist was injured as he was hit by advertising board pulled off from the side of the road.
A tree fell on a woman in Tivoli Park, injuring her lightly. In Rakuševa Street plasterboard was blown off a construction site and hit a car, lightly injuring a passenger. In Gosposvetska the building scaffolding collapsed.
Several roads were left blocked by fallen trees, including the thoroughfares Topniška, Dolenjska and Zaloška Roads, near Dunajska Road and the slip and exit roads linking to the Ljubljana ring road as well as roads in other towns.
Robert Okorn of the Ljubljana fire brigade said there was a huge number of fallen trees and uncovered roofs. As a priority firefighters are dealing with hanging objects that threaten passers-by and where cars are caught under trees.
The situation has been made worse as the website of the Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Administration is still not back up after being the target of a cyberattack yesterday.
Police have cautioned the public to exert caution driving or otherwise until the trees and rubble is removed from roads and streets.
According to the Environment Agency, winds reached speeds of up to 113 km/h on Mount Krvavec, 109 km/h in the village of Trojane in central Slovenia and 102 km/h in Ljubljana Bežigrad borough. In the west, where high winds are a more usual occurrence the speeds were below 100 kilometres an hour.
Weather forecaster Blaž Šter said the winds were part of the weather system that developed above the Tyrrhenian Sea before moving through Corsica and Italy to pass Slovenia on its way eastwards. In Corsica several people were reported killed by the storm.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Flash floods hit Bregenz, Austria after record rainfall
- Monsoon rains, flooding kill 42 in Pakistan - 2 feet of rain in 48 hours - almost 700 dead with 1.5 million affected since mid-June
- Injuries & damage as summer storms hit Slovenia
- Putin's claim that US is deliberately dragging out Ukraine conflict has merit - American military analyst
- Kiev poisoned Russian soldiers with neurotoxin in Ukraine's southeastern region - Moscow
- Saudi-led coalition violates UN-brokered truce with Yemen over 200 times in 24 hours
- Daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin killed in car bomb attack in Moscow
- NHS blows £1million on 'woke groups' for staff including 'tea and rainbow cake' picnics and a Filipino martial arts performance in the midst of growing cash crisis
- Illegal immigration is getting so bad even CBS is sounding alarms over Biden border crisis: 'No sign of stopping'
- 'Biden's Gestapo'? Trump raid hurts voter trust in FBI
- Americans censoring themselves on Covid, race and abortion - survey
- Canada: Court rules child can't be forcibly vaccinated
- Twitter suspends accounts of Serbian ruling party MPs, officials
- The three I's of a police state education: Indoctrination, Intimidation & Intolerance
- Lockdown fanatics can't escape blame for this scandal
- Andrew Klavan explains the striking similarities between critical theory and porn
- No longer a pariah? Russia and China could be about to 'normalize' North Korea, leave the US with another Asian headache
- This media empire leads the charge in the US-China propaganda war
- Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
- US on verge of becoming party to Ukrainian conflict, Moscow warns
- Putin's claim that US is deliberately dragging out Ukraine conflict has merit - American military analyst
- Saudi-led coalition violates UN-brokered truce with Yemen over 200 times in 24 hours
- Daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin killed in car bomb attack in Moscow
- No longer a pariah? Russia and China could be about to 'normalize' North Korea, leave the US with another Asian headache
- This media empire leads the charge in the US-China propaganda war
- Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
- US on verge of becoming party to Ukrainian conflict, Moscow warns
- Malaysia's Mahathir says US seeking to provoke war in Taiwan
- Ukraine conflict could end Western hegemony - Hungary
- The media are (finally) admitting lockdown is worse than 'Covid'...but why?
- Trump and Slick Willy's sock drawer: An old case over audio tapes could impact Mar-a-Lago search dispute
- Biden officials scramble to escape blame for unlawful Pentagon order mandating mRNA jab for troops
- North Korea's Kim Yo Jong tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
- Project Veritas releases Biden DHS/FBI intelligence bulletin smearing conservatives as 'Domestic Violent Extremists' after raid on Mar-a-Lago
- Ukraine war veterans on how Kiev plundered US aid, wasted soldiers, endangered civilians, and lost the war
- China will forgive interest-free loans to Africa that are coming due - Xi Jinping
- Why is geostrategist Edward Luttwak banned in Ukraine?
- The meaning of incredible
- US supports Ukraine attacking Crimea - Politico
- 1,200 scientists and professionals declare: "There is No Climate Emergency"
- Kiev poisoned Russian soldiers with neurotoxin in Ukraine's southeastern region - Moscow
- NHS blows £1million on 'woke groups' for staff including 'tea and rainbow cake' picnics and a Filipino martial arts performance in the midst of growing cash crisis
- Illegal immigration is getting so bad even CBS is sounding alarms over Biden border crisis: 'No sign of stopping'
- 'Biden's Gestapo'? Trump raid hurts voter trust in FBI
- Americans censoring themselves on Covid, race and abortion - survey
- Canada: Court rules child can't be forcibly vaccinated
- Twitter suspends accounts of Serbian ruling party MPs, officials
- The three I's of a police state education: Indoctrination, Intimidation & Intolerance
- Lockdown fanatics can't escape blame for this scandal
- Andrew Klavan explains the striking similarities between critical theory and porn
- In defence of a pro-Kremlin stooge
- Apple security flaw 'actively exploited' by hackers to fully control devices
- Relax: Just where do you think the IRS is going to get those 87,000 agents?
- Tent cities are taking over vast stretches of our major cities (and it's only going to get worse)
- Thousands of South Korean unionists protest US-South Korea war games
- Bank Australia to ban loans on petrol vehicles as government crafts policy for complete ban by 2030
- Footage shows 'flash mob' of looters ransack 7-Eleven in Los Angeles
- Leading doctor at Boston Children's Hospital gave cross-sex hormones to 13-year-old
- Bella Hadid says her vocal support for Palestine has lost her jobs
- How the truth about Ukraine has turned into a recipe for anger and contempt from the Western media.
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 3 - Jesus, Caesar, and Paul
- Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
- Infertility and Depopulation: A Diabolical Agenda
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Russian defense firm working on new 'enemy harassing, humane' drone
- Evidence that giant meteorite impacts formed Earth's continents
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Lies, damned lies, statistics - and computer models
- New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
- 'Frazil ice': Jupiter's ice moon Europa appears to have upside down, underwater snow
- China-born scientist targeted by US 'discovers world's best semiconductor'
- Best of the Web: Betelgeuse blew its top in 'never seen before behavior of a normal star', NASA finds it 'bouncing' during its recovery
- More evidence that the moon came from the Earth
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- Flash floods hit Bregenz, Austria after record rainfall
- Monsoon rains, flooding kill 42 in Pakistan - 2 feet of rain in 48 hours - almost 700 dead with 1.5 million affected since mid-June
- Injuries & damage as summer storms hit Slovenia
- Severe hailstorm slams Des Moines region, Iowa
- Powerful tornado hits Crimea
- 60ft 'Tentnado' rips through Boomtown festival as Britain endures thunderstorms
- Rare giant squid washes up on Cape Town, South Africa shore just months after another appeared 6 miles away
- 'Fire tornado' kills 38 at wildlife park in Algeria
- China flash floods: 26 dead and 5 missing in Qinghai province (UPDATES)
- Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
- Heavy snowfall in Free State, South Africa
- Violent storms kill at least 6 as 140mph winds batter Corsica and Italy
- Oarfish from the ocean depths caught in the Mediterranean Sea in rare event
- Seven missing after car swept away in flash flood on highway in Pakistan
- 4 ft. of snow buries Argentinian ski resorts; Storms ease western Europe's drought - "cold, dark winter" looms
- Thunderstorm floods Fort Worth, Texas
- Flooding and landslides cause death and damage in western areas of Cameroon
- 60,000 evacuate floods in Odisha, India - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills Florida mother as she waits for child to get out of school
- Atlantic hurricane season starting earlier - study
- Meteor fireball fall into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, MD on Covid vax: 'Hell no, I don't think it's safe'
- 1 in every 482 vaccinated people died within 1 month of Covid-19 vaccination in England according to the UK Government
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- CDC quietly removes 'claim' that spike protein doesn't 'last long' in the body after COVID vaccine
- Sudden death syndrome and crooked smiles
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
Quote of the Day
The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.
- Albert Einstein
Recent Comments
Sunday Strip:Bells and pepper spray....Robert W Malone MD, MS [Link] By the Way, I love this heat seeker of thermal vents... [Link]
'SO SHUT YOUR MOUTH NOW... & FVCK YOU TONY' [Link]
My favorite Putin reply... [Link]
OUR SOCIETY IS BUILT ON A FOUNDATION OF SYSTEMIC DYSFUNCTION Max Igan begins the broadcast showing children in a Manitoba school being introduced...
AGENTS OF UNIVERSE! EPISODE 1 In this episode clif_high breaks down about when the currencies world wide will fail, how the WEF will reveal...