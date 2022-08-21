Society's Child
Andrew Klavan explains the striking similarities between critical theory and porn
The Daily Wire
Sat, 20 Aug 2022 05:46 UTC
"Pornography, like your sexual fantasy, [is] just shapes and pictures in your mind — I know there are real women on one end of the pornographer's business — but when it comes to the audience, it's just a shape, it's just a picture," Klavan began.
He added that when men get addicted to pornography, many of them stop engaging in sexual relationships. "They become impotent because the woman will not act like the woman in that picture," Klavan said. "They cannot make that leap from the shape of a woman to an actual real woman."
This soon becomes a cycle. After a man stops having sexual relations with a woman, he turns to pornography more often, Klavan continued, and in turn, becomes "more alienated from reality."
That brought Klavan to critical theory. He said he was "baffled" that intelligent elites in American politics and culture would make so many "insane" comments in support of critical theory.
He pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris, and said that although conservatives like to make fun of her, she is a smart woman — evidenced by her rise from attorney general to senator to vice president. Klavan then played a clip of Harris talking about equity, where she promoted the popular idea among those on the Left that everyone has the same capacity for achievement.
"Now I would like to send her to explain to Aaron Judge and LeBron James that I have the exact same capacity to hit home runs or make baskets that they do, and they're going to have to stand down or make fewer baskets so that I can be equal to them on the court," Klavan critiqued.
Harris is "doubling down on theory," Klavan added, "because her ideas don't work in real life. The same way people double down on porn because the porn disables them from acting in real life."
"Equity sees people, just like porn does, as objects," he said.
Klavan then moved to radical gender theory and the injustice of doctors and therapists encouraging people, especially children, to undergo transgender treatment. He argued that so-called gender-affirming care is a "pornographic way of treating human beings."
"If you're just a shape, you can change the shape, and you change the person," Klavan explained, "but if you're a person, then you have to deal with all of who you are."