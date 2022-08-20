© Odd Andersen/Stephanie Mahe/AFP/KJN



French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, Macron's office said, adding thatalso said that the two presidents -- who discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on August 19 -- agreed to continue their talks in the coming days.The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant. The KremlinPutin as saying that the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of "large-scale catastrophe."According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for IAEA experts to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground.""The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the agency inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement said.The Kremlin's statement also said Putin told Macron thatwhere it claims a missile strike on a detention center in late July killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Olenivka is controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.Russia claims thatThe Ukrainian military, however, denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. It accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.The Kremlin statement also said thaton implementation of a UN-brokered July 22 agreement that cleared the way for Ukraine to export more than 20 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion.The halt in grain shipments contributed to a spike in global food prices and raised concerns about looming hunger in some African and Middle Eastern countries.