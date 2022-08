© AP/Vincent Thian



Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday accused the U.S. of trying to provoke a war in Taiwan, and in a wide-ranging interview also said he expects Malaysia's graft-tainted ruling party to hold general elections in the coming months.warned that the U.S. was antagonizing China through recent visits to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. China considers the self-ruled island democracy part of its territory and regards such visits as meddling in its affairs.The 97-year-old Mahathir said:Following Pelosi's visit, China launched large-scale military drills surrounding the island and fired ballistic missiles into the sea. Beijing also warned Washington not to encourage Taiwan to try to make its de facto independence permanent, a step China says would lead to war.There was no immediate U.S. response to Mahathir's comments.In Malaysia, Mahathir said the ruling United Malays National Organization is likely preparing for snap polls that it will most likely "win big." He believes that a number of Malay voters have returned to UMNO because they were offered money and other incentives. He told AP:Elections are not due until September 2023, but some UMNO members, including ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who are both fighting graft charges, have been rallying for an earlier vote.He was inspired to return to politics by the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund during Najib's term in office, and rode a wave of public anger to lead the opposition to a historic victory in 2018 polls that ousted Najib's government.Mahathir became thebut his reformist alliance collapsed in less than two years due to defections. UMNO returned to power and now leads a new coalition government.to contest 120 Malay-dominated parliamentary seats. He said his mission remained the same: to "clean-up" the country and form a graft-free government.Najib has maintained his innocence. With his final appeal against a 12-year prison sentence in the first of several trials ongoing in the country's top court, he would not be allowed to run in the event of an early election.Mahathir said he believes Najib hopes to make a political comeback with an UMNO win.On the international front,for attacking Jews, whom he blames for a humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories.