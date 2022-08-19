© Mark Moran/AP



"Ciavarella and Conahan abandoned their oath and breached the public trust. Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people, many of whom were suffering from emotional issues and mental health concerns."

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million inin a long-running civil suit against the judges, writing the plaintiffs are "the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions."In what came to be known as thefrom the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. Ciavarella, who presided over juvenile court, pushed a zero-tolerance policy that guaranteed large numbers of kids would be sent to PA Child Care and its sister facility, Western PA Child Care.many of them first-time offenders deemed delinquent for petty theft, jaywalking, truancy, smoking on school grounds and other minor infractions. The judge often ordered youths he had found delinquentConner wrote Tuesday in his explanation of the judgment:It's unlikely the now-adult victims will see even a fraction of the eye-popping damages award, but a lawyer for the plaintiffs said it's a recognition of the enormity of the disgraced judges' crimes.