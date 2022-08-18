© David Gray/Bloomberg , Bloomberg



China shipped inof gold from Switzerland last month, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration. The volume is reportedly more than double the June total, and eight times more than in May.The surge in gold imports to a five-year high indicates thatin the country's major cities."The market's still not great, but it's definitely a lot better than it was in April," Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus consultancy, explained to Bloomberg., encouraging investors in China to step up imports, which requires a state-issued license.