© Carlos Marinao



It's been storming here at Cerro Catedral for the past 3-days.We got up on the hill early this morning with potentially misplaced hopes of something opening and us getting in some bouncy tree skiing on the lower mountain.We got lucky...The Sextuple opened right away.We jumped on right at 9am and there was no line...We squirreled our way out into some trees we know and love and had one glorious, long tree run in heavy but violently fun powder.The tree skiing here is world-class.(More here