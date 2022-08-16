I believed in the narrative myself, even if scientists I know and trust had voiced doubts about the effectiveness against infection I saw no reason not to believe the trial results. Early 2021, when worries arose regarding vaccine sourcing for the Icelandic population I even took part in an attempt to have one of the manufacturers arrange a population-wide trial in Iceland, similar to what Pfizer did in Israel. Today I'm very glad we didn't succeed.
Soon it will be two years since the trial results were out. The virus still ravages the world, though it may have become less deadly. Data on infection, hospitalization and mortality already show vaccination not only not preventing those, but in some cases being counterproductive. In short, the vaccines have failed to deliver what we were promised they would do. And even worse, the skyrocketing rate of side effects may mean that for most people vaccination makes no or little sense.
Still it is for the most part forbidden to discuss this fact. For example LinkedIn, the world's largest online professional community explicitly forbids content that draws attention to potential harms from the vaccines or how they may be counterproductive. The policies of Facebook and Twitter seem to be largely consistent with this.
confirmed cases where there is no doubt about the causality. It is forbidden also to share evidence showing higher infection rates among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.
It will therefore be interesting to see how those platforms will react to those who share the results of a new research letter published on August 3rd in Jama Network Open. The letter describes the results of a study which monitored for reinfection all Icelanders previously infected, during the Omicron wave, between December 1st 2021 and February 22nd 2022. The study shows a probability of reinfection of up to 15.1% among 18-29 year olds, declining with age. Reinfection is not surprising considering the reinfection rates seen around the world after the appearance of Omicron, though the authors expected a lower rate.
The question remains why the authors do not differentiate between the unvaccinated and those who received one shot.
Thorsteinn Siglaugsson is an Icelandic economist, consultant and writer. Author of From Symptoms to Causes - Applying the Logical Thinking Process to an Everyday Problem (Amazon). Regular contributor to The Daily Sceptic and Brownstone Institute. Email: thorsteinn@sjonarrond.is
Comment: But will it matter to the medical elite? Of course not.
