MERADALIR ERUPTION

In the last week, a potential new volcanic eruption may have begun in American Samoa. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the dangerous Taal volcano is displaying significant signs of unrest, meaning it might erupt again with little or no warning. And, in Iceland, the Meradalir volcano is continuing its fissure eruption. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.