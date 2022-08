© Paul Morigi/Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images



"We are very focused and we continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in addressing what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis. ... We're going to continue to pursue federal involvement.



"We need space and we need the federal government to be involved so I've asked for the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate."

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

"President Biden's reckless open border policies have created a dangerous environment not only for tens of millions of Texans, but for communities all across the nation, including yours.



"We agree that this crisis demands immediate federal action to prevent the flood of deadly fentanyl, now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, the unimaginable horrors caused by human smuggling and trafficking, the known terrorists from entering our country, and the countless other crimes that have been committed by the hundreds of thousands of "gotaways" that the Biden Administration has let slip through.



"I look forward to welcoming you the Texas-Mexico border so that you can see this crisis for yourself."

Hochul has wholly ignored the issues caused by her state's immigration policies, including the "Green Light law," which allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a GOP gubernatorial candidate, is among those who have called on New York to take action and cease "incentivizing" illegal entry.

"I'm not here to pass blame on a Democrat or Republican policy. This cries out for a federal response."

More illegal immigrants in Del Rio, Texas, are en route to Mayor Muriel Bowser's Washington, DC, as the Democrat said the situation is reaching a "tipping point" while Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) ships illegals to sanctuary cities. A Thursday video shows another busload of migrants preparing to arrive in the nation's capital:The video comes weeks after Bowser, who has historically supported sanctuary city policies,She said at the time:following Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star, bussing illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities such as D.C. and New York City. Abbott said in a statement:In an August 1 letter addressed to both Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D), Abbott explained:has echoed Bowser's sentiments, seeking Hochul said