The Dongjak district in southern Seoul also recorded 137mm of rain per hour, the worst rainfall in decades,

Several areas in Seoul were left flooded on Monday (Aug 8) as heavy rain battered South Korea's capital, submerging vehicles and prompting evacuations.Photos and videos circulating on social media showed flooded roads with commuters braving the rain, as well as water cascading down the steps of an underground train station.Twitter user @evh5150 also said that there was a power outage in the Gangnam area. According to Yonhap news agency, up to 170mm of rain fell over the country's central region on Monday, including the capital area.Seoul received 90.5mm of rain as of 8pm local time.Yonhap said the heavy downpour caused flooding and blackouts in some regions. Residents in low-lying areas evacuated for safety while sections of subway lines were forced to stop.The Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service said in a tweet at about 10.10pm that Yangjae-daero Road was flooded and that vehicles could not pass. A photo of the intersection showed heavy traffic congestion.A public safety message sent to residents in Seoul at about 11.10pm local time (10.10pm Singapore time) warned of potential landslides. Those living close to forests were also advised to evacuate as a precaution.