A very bright, colorful and explosive meteorite was seen in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil this Wednesday, August 03, 2022.A strong flash was observed in the sky at 5:09 am on Wednesday that intrigued the population. Seen by residents of Bauru and other cities, the phenomenon was caused, according to researchers, by a meteor . The asteroid fragment comes from the formation process of the solar system and probably came from the orbit between Mars and Jupiter.Department of Physics of the Unesp of Bauru and coordinator of the Didactic Astronomy Observatory, says that before exploding, about 10 or 20 kilometers above the ground , the object was the size of a popular car.(Translated by Google)