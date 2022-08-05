This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on August 4, at 4:50local time (equivalent to2:50universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 226,000 km/h. The fireball overflew northeastern Spain.It began at an altitude of about 108 km over the province of Castellón, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 78 km over the province of Teruel. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Ayora, Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, Sevilla, and Olocau.The event has been analyzed by the main investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).4:50 (local Spanish peninsular time).