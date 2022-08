© John Richardson

Right now, nobody gets into Canada without first uploading a cornucopia of needlessly complex personal details to ArriveCAN, a federally mandated smartphone app (that has had an annoying penchant to routinely sentence innocent people to house arrest ). There are estimates that ArriveCAN has singlehandedly kneecapped foreign tourism by as much as 50 per cent, it has somehow managed to destroy a 100-year-old golf club , and the federal government has never really adequately explained why we need it.By the mid-summer of 2022, a lot of tourism businesses near the Canadian border started to notice something: Where is everybody?Pandemic restrictions are lifted, but there aren't nearly as many Americans blowing money at Niagara Falls casinos. In May 2020, just before COVID started, almost a million people crossed the border near Buffalo, N.Y. In May 2022, it was about half a million.If you ask basically any politician whose constituency is near the U.S./Canadian border, they know exactly what to blame for all this: The ArriveCAN app.NDPers hate it. Conservatives hate it. On the American side of the border, you have Republicans and Democrats joining hands to issue public letters saying how much they hate ArriveCAN. The only party not claiming it sucks is the one who brought it in: The Liberals.Right now, nobody gets into Canada without uploading their travel details to this app. Length of visit, flight numbers, passport numbers, the specific dates of your COVID vaccinations, there's even a questionnaire. Oh, and you've got to start an account first, so they're going to have to send you a confirmation email — after you read the privacy policy, of course."But I shouldn't go into quarantine. I have my proof of vaccination right here," you say. Haha; nobody cares. You have to upload it through the app: No exceptions.This is probably where I should mention that it cost more than $25 million to create ArriveCAN.Now there's nothing wrong with streamlining government services through apps. I, for one, am actually pretty pleased I can file my taxes online. But what you don't do is take a core government service — such as border screening — and then route all of it through an app.This is New Coke dumb. Remember in 1985 when Coca-Cola released New Coke. They didn't say, "Oh, here's this different Coke you could try if you want." They stopped making the original Coke altogether and forced everybody to start drinking a new formula. Everyone hated it. But, since Coca-Cola is a business, they reversed course after their sales fell off a cliff.ArriveCAN has similarly driven Canada's sales figures off a cliff, at least in the tourism sector, but government being government, they don't seem to care. After all, guess who doesn't have to fill out a pain-in-the-ass smartphone app every time they jet off to an international summit?