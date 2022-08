© Guillem Sartorio/AFP



At least four people have died during protests over the cost of electricity in a South African township, police officials have said.On Monday, residentsAuthorities said two people werein the morning."It's alleged they have been shot," local municipal police spokeswoman Kelebogile Thepa told AFP.Later in the evening, Thepa said two more bodies had been found near the entrance of the burned building - bringing the total death toll to four.Police were yet to confirm what caused the deaths, she added. Investigations were under way.The latest bout of protests came less than two weeks after former President Thabo Mbeki warned the country could see an uprising similar to the Arab Spring , triggered by mounting discontent.Last month, Mbeki accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to deliver on his promises to tackle widespreadThe situation has beenas the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.three decades ago. The large-scale rioting and looting then left more than 350 dead.The 10 days of rioting followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for snubbing corruption investigators. They happened mainly in KwaZulu-Natal province but also in Gauteng where Johannesburg is located.