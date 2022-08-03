© Journeyman TV (Screen Copy)

© The Repeal (screen shot)

In the years leading up to the pandemic, major campaigns were underway across the United States and around the world to repeal longstanding religious and philosophical exemptions to medical mandates. What follows is the story of what happened in Seneca County, New York, in 2019 when the local Amish community attempted to resist that campaign in their state.

This global drive did not come out of nowhere, but was preceded, over decades, by "public health" campaigns. That preparatory process has been underway for quite some time; but it accelerated in the Eighties, when the vaccination schedule for our children became the relentless poisonous assault it is today. That push increasingly entailed the demonization of all those who wouldn't go along, whether on medical grounds or for religious reasons. I write this as one whose family has been variously ravaged by that program (which killed my nephew, Giovanni, at two months old), and as a friend to many parents of vaccine-injured children. Such hard experience is now especially poignant, as this murderous faux-vaccination drive continues. The unprecedented horror of this drive, and the imperative to stop it, now require that we all take a critical look back at its pre-history. In furtherance of this urgent re-examination, please watch, and share, The Repeal, a new short documentary on the legal fight waged, in 2019, by the Amish in Seneca County, New York, when the state sought to ban religious and medical vaccine exemptions.

From John Kirby, director of The Repeal:

This video was filmed in the weeks before Covid emerged. Of particular note is that NY State's religious and philosophic exemptions were repealed a few short months before Covid...