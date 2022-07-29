Shocking images captured from the Island show the moment when a large part of a space rock disintegrated over the skies of Puerto Rico on Wednesday night."It happened at 11:28 pm and the reports confirm that it was visible from the entire island," said the Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC).The educational entity pointed out that both the videos obtained as well as images captured by the NOAA GOES 16 satellite allow a preliminary estimate to be established regarding the size of the rockWhile the colors shown by the dazzling meteor suggest it was a space rock with sodium among other minerals, a content similar to that of the huge meteor that pierced the skies of Chelyabinsk in Russia in February 2013."The detection of the meteor by the GOES 16 satellite suggests that the explosion of the meteor when it hit the atmosphere occurred some 20 to 25 miles north of the town of Quebradillas, over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean," said Eddie Irizarry, scientific communicator for the SAC.