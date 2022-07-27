© REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



China on Monday gave conditional approval to domestic firm Genuine Biotech'sto treat certain adult patients with COVID-19, adding another oral treatment option against the coronavirus.The availability of effective COVID vaccines and treatments is crucial in, which aims to eliminate every outbreak - however small - and relies on mass testing and strict quarantining.The Azvudine tablet, which China approved in July last year to treat certain HIV-1 virus infections, has been given a conditional green light to treat adult patients with "normal type" COVID, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement.In a late-stage clinical trial, 40.4% of patients taking Azvudine showed improvement in symptoms seven days after first taking the drug, compared with 10.9% in the control group, Henan province-based Genuine Biotech said in a statement earlier this month, without providing detailed readings.Other Chinese companies developing potential oral COVID treatments include Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Kintor Pharmaceutical.