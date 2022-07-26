This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on July 26, at 1:04 local time (equivalent to 23:04 universal time on July 25). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 104 km over the province of Jaén, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 26 km over the province of Granada.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).