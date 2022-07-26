"Mysterious red glow seen over the Atlantic, pilot says he's never seen anything like it," wrote redditor /mohiemen in the "Damnthatsinteresting" forum.
And of course, what good would pictures of mysterious red ocean lights be without apocalyptic replies?
"If I'm not wrong, the first DOOM game was set in 2022, so this is it. There comes the demons. There is the end..." -/u/ChinuCODMThe jokes continued for a while...
Interesting Engineering notes, A similar phenomenon was spotted in 2014 by pilot JPC Van Heijst.
"I noticed a deep red/orange glow appearing ahead of us, and this was confirmed when I looked at preview of the photos on the back of my camera. There was supposed to be nothing but endless ocean below for hundreds of miles around us. They initially appeared as a distant city or group of typical Asian squid fishing boats, but this did not make sense in this area. The lights we saw were much larger in size than your average city or group of boats, but they also glowed red and orange, instead of the normal yellow and white that cities or ships would produce."
"The closer we got, the more intense the glow became, illuminating the clouds and sky below us in a scary orange glow that you would expect with a massive fire on the ground. In a part of the world where there was supposed to be nothing but water."
That said, the least-fun answer goes to...
Redditor Musicide, who points out that the red lights could be "boats equipped with large arrays of red LED panels for Saury fishing."