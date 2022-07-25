© AP/Noah Berger



Fast moving wildfires hit Yosemite National Park in California on July 24th 2022.A state of emergency has been declared due to the danger in the area.Over 6,000 residents have been evacuated as the Oak Fire spread.The fire has affected Mariposa County most severely.Power outages have occured as electricity supplies are affected.Planes are being used to fight the blaze, as firefighters struggle to contain the fire.