Thanks to New York State's "right to shelter" law, Adams must find housing for the influx of illegal aliens flooding into his city. The mayor, during a press conference Thursday, admitted:
"We are not allowed to say we don't have room. We're not allowed to say that. 'Right to shelter' means we have to keep expanding and be creative in our expansion. That means if we have to get hotel rooms, we get hotel rooms. If that means that we have to find other spaces, we'll find other spaces. There's no such thing as this state saying, 'We're turning you away.' We're going to have to keep expanding based on the needs, and we're going to have to keep finding the funding based on the needs."He added that his administration has been "in constant contact" with the White House over the issue of money.
"We want to be extremely specific on what we need from the federal government in resources. We have been communicating with the White House. They have been partners with us to help us navigate this moment. Our team has been in constant contact with the White House.New York State's "right to shelter" law stems from a court case dating back to 1979. According to City & State:
"We announced earlier this week when we realized the influx of people seeking assistance, and so our goal is to have our teams specify what we need, as in emergency cash assistance, to be able to provide for these families so that they can have to normalize and stabilize their environment."
"In 1979, attorney Robert Hayes, co-founder of the Coalition for the Homeless, sued the city in the New York State Supreme Court, arguing every homeless man had a right to shelter. ... The lead plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit was Robert Callahan, a homeless man who was suffering from chronic alcoholism.
"After intense negotiations, the city settled the suit in 1981 with a consent decree, which required the city to provide a sufficient number of beds to meet the needs of every homeless man looking for shelter. However, Callahan would die while sleeping on the streets before the mandate went into effect. Several additional cases followed Callahan v. Carey, expanding protections to women and families with children."
Thursday's press conference by Adams came two days after he began complaining about the influx of illegal aliens into NYC. Adams, in a statement, added that this influx is depleting NYC's social service resources:
"Currently, New York City is experiencing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions. In order to both meet the legal mandate as a right-to-shelter city and provide high-quality shelter and services for those who enter our system, New York City needs additional federal resources immediately. If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum."
He reiterated some of these points in a press conference later that day:
"We already have an overburdened shelter system. So now we're talking about, as you stated, food, clothing, school. This is going to impact our schools because we do not turn away individuals because they're undocumented, need translation services.All of this is the result of the Biden administration's stunningly lax border policies that have allowed hordes of illegals to essentially make the U.S. their home.
"There's just a whole host of things that this is going to produce. And that's why we need help in getting this done and we need the right coordination to make it happen."
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the administration has released at least a million illegals into the U.S. since President Biden took office.
Keep in mind these are just the illegals that were apprehended at the border. It's not known how many additional illegals may have sidled into the country undetected.
Some Republican governors have sought to teach the president a lesson by scooping up the illegals that are being funneled in to their state and transporting them to either Washington, D.C., or to the president's home state of Delaware.
Comment: Biden's rules: #1. Bill the taxpayer #2. Stay out of Delaware