A crocodile has left two American holidaymakers injured after mauling the pair at a popular Mexican resort.A 24-year-old man and his friend, 30, who were on holiday in the Puerto Vallarta area, were attacked on Monday night.Both men, thought to be from Illinois, were rushed to hospital after being attacked by the beast while in the waters off Bocanegra Beach.It's been reported that the younger tourist was attacked first, before his pal jumped into the water to save him.It comes almost a year after Kiana Hummel, 18, was dragged under the water by a 12-ft vicious crocodile while swimming off the coast of the same town.As she got herself out of the water, the beast clamped down on her ankle with its powerful jaws before dragging her back under the waves.Hummel said she was terrified when she thought she wouldn't be getting back out of the water after being dragged down the second time.Thankfully, a group of people nearby managed to save her from a certain death.Reports at the time said her leg was in a bad way following the animal attack, with extensive muscle and tissue damage all the way down to the bone.It comes after a young teen was killed last week while swimming in crocodile-infested waters with friends.Intan Maria Sari, 14, was taking a dip in the Gansal river when she was mauled to death by the vicious reptile in Riau, Indonesia, earlier this month.The teen and her friends were washing their clothes in the water before diving in to play, according to reports.Her panicked pals then shouted for help and watched helplessly as Maria disappeared underwater before the rescuers arrived.A search and rescue was carried out by local police who found her the following evening, more than 24 hours after she went missing, with animal bite marks on her waist.A day later, the body of a teen boy who was snatched by a monster croc was eventually found by villagers after they ripped the creature's belly open.The remains of Ricky Ganya, 14, were found inside the stomach of the captured reptile a few days later after the tragic incident in the Tanjung Manis district of Malaysia.