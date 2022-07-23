It all started with the complications at the airports. With the increased lack of personnel due to the pandemic, the airports became a real nightmare. Cancelled or delayed flights were common.You've probably heard horror stories of Canadians trying to get back into the country, only to have a quarantine imposed on them due to difficulties with the application. Tickets of $5000 and more are given for not complying with border requirements,David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei, speaks out about the forced quarantine on his 12-year-old daughter, as well as problems related to the new electronic pass imposed on Canadians as well as tourists.