© DDPM



Authorities in Thailand report that heavy rainfall in the country since 17 July has caused flooding in at least 7 provinces, plus the country's capital Bangkok.Flooding struck in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, on 17 July after heavy rain caused the Nong Kradon Reservoir to overflow, inundating areas of Phimai District. Around 200 residents were affected.Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported flooding in Khok Yai, Tha Li District, Loei Province on 20 July 2022. Around 25 homes were flooded.Also on 20 July floods struck in areas of Bangkok, causing widespread traffic disruption. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported flooding in 26 locations across the city as of late 20 July. No injuries or fatalities were reported.According to DDPM, heavy rain and flooding also affected the provinces of Khon Kaen, Rayong, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi from 20 July. A total of 190 homes were damaged by floods in Wang Chan District, Rayong. One fatality was reported in Chon Buri.