© Unknown



Israel and Iran

"the only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program, the free world will use force."

If the goal of the US and Israel was to prevent Iran from possessing the ability to produce nuclear weapons, they had failed.

Security Trumps Values

About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98.

US President Joe Biden comes away from a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia with a handful of commitments on regional and energy security issues, many of which are little more than empty promises.The administration of US President Joe Biden has, from its inception,such as "democracy," "human rights," and the "rules-based international order." While the embrace of such policy thematics is not unique to this administration, the degree to which it has beenBorn from the dual needs of salving regional concerns over Iran's nuclear program and securing Saudi guarantees on increased oil production,only to be quickly brushed aside by the harsh truth of reality.Biden's first leg took him to Israel, where it had been hoped he would confer with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about a united front against Iran's ongoing nuclear enrichment program, as well as the possibility of the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.a caretaker prime minister who assumed office in early July after Bennett's governing coalition collapsed in the latest manifestation of Israel's domestic political chaos.While Biden continued to speak in favor of the US rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement, Lapid declared that(and recently undertook military exercises to test that scenario),creating the perception of steadfast resolution.That statement, like almost every aspect of Biden's national security policy, proved to beIn the leadup to Biden's visit to Israel, Iran continued to enrich uranium to 60%, a short step from the 90% level deemed necessary to produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon. In the aftermath of the Biden-Lapid joint statement, a senior Iranian official,The Iranian message was clear:The reason for this collective impotence in the face of Iran's actions rests in the prime purpose behind Biden's second leg of his Middle East trip, a visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS. While the Biden administration insisted that the main purpose of the visit was not energy, the issue ofwas at the center of its inception and implementation.The reason energy security is so high on Biden's agenda is simple: High oil prices in the US and the chaotic energy security situation in Europe, aggravated by collective US-European measures against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.with the Russian economy holding up while the US struggles and Europe collapses.The linkage is thatsuch as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The economic strain on the US and Europe would devolve into an energy crisis that could prove fatal to their economies, as well as those of any oil producers targeted by Iran.To be able to appeal to Saudi Arabia for oil market assistance, however, Biden had to first walk back from earlier pledges to treat MBS as a pariah for his alleged role in the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Not only did Biden meet with MBS, but he had to subject himself to Saudi projections of moral equivalency when MBS pushed back on Biden's chastisement over Khashoggi's death byIn the end, Biden threw away any pretense of moral authority in exchange for pledges that could likely have been secured without physically meeting MBS.While Saudi Arabia committed to help stabilize the global oil market, actual decisions were reserved for the upcoming Opec-plus meeting in early August, where Russia will be in attendance.should be apparent to all observers. So, too, shouldas he meets the leaders of Turkey and Iran this week in a high-profile summit in Tehran. As Russia, Turkey and Iran discuss joint policies that will influence the security of the Middle East and, by extension, the world,none of which was meaningfully impacted by his Middle East visit, regardless of White House spin.