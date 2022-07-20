© State Emergency Management Agency in Yobe



Yobe State

Lagos State

© State Emergency Management Agency in Yobe



Abuja and Federal Capital Territory

Anambra State

At least 4 people have died and hundreds have been displaced after severe flooding in the state of Yobe in northeastern Nigeria. Flooding has affected other areas of the country since June 2022.several were injured after floods in the state from 17 July 2022. Dozens of homes have been damaged or destroyed forcing around 100 households to move to emergency accommodation in public buildings.in Gulani and Gujba LGAs. A bridge was destroyed, leaving four communities in Gulani Local Government Area (LGA) isolated. Food stores were also damaged, with many communities losing valuable food reserves.Heavy rain caused damage in the state capital Damaturu on 26 June. Streets were flooded and buildings collapsed. Emergency teams rescued at least 17 people trapped from collapsed buildings. All 17 were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) reported heavy rainfall from around 08 July 2022 caused flooding in Lagos Metropolis Area and surrounding areas of Lagos State. LASEMA urged residents to avoid non essential travel and appealed to community leaders to clear blocked drainage channels.Emergency team were called on to rescue people from flood waters. Authorities later confirmed a total of 7 people died in the floods.The city of Lago experienced flooding just weeks earlier when roads and houses were flooded and property destroyed after a downpour on 18 June which lasted for hours.Local media in Nigeria reported flooding in the south west of the capital, Abuja, on 26 June 2022, causing severe traffic problems and hindering road access to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.Flash floods damaged or destroyed infrastructure and around 30 shops in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, on 25 June 2022. Further heavy rain affected parts if the state in early July. On 02 July one person died in flooding in Idemili North Local Government Area.