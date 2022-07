Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets.a wonder of human ingenuity, resourcefulness, imagination, and creative curiosity, is revealing the birth of galaxies to a world in which, by contrast, overreaching oligarchs and bossy bureaucrats constrict the actions of ordinary people trying to make their own lives and the lives of others better.Much of the world groans under immiserating rules handed down by a "theory class," even though they obviously don't work. The accolade for theis hotly contested, and Wednesday's grim revelation ofBut even that might not take the cake.Excessive environmental policies are proving disastrous worldwide. Suddenly, all the green chickens are coming home to roost.Intolerant "liberals" keen to "save the planet" are ruining it — officiously preventing the poor from lifting themselves out of poverty, forcing wealthy nations to retreat from comfort and efficiency into backwardness, even killing people by the hundreds of thousands.but citizens of the most advanced nations must now check the weather forecast to know if their fridges and household lights will work or be shut down in an electricity blackout.overdependence on wind turbines built to cut carbon emissions leaves inhabitants at the mercy of the weather the world's fourth-biggest economy, calm summer air means turbines stand idle, incapable of producing electricity and jacking up energy prices irrespective of the nation's equally asinine overdependence on gas supplies from a recalcitrant Russia.have triggered protests across Europe. They started in the Netherlands, where 30% of farms might be put out of business. And they have spread to Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland, where farmers fear being subjected to the same privations.If, as expected, bureaucratic meddling slashes Dutch output — the Netherlands is one of the biggest and most efficient farming nations in the world —This is similar to the attack that green zealots in the Democratic Party launched against American energy production at the start of the Biden administration.in the United States because of exaggerated and parochial climate concerns,such as Russia.As a result, gas prices across the country are higher than they've ever been and getting higher still. Basic energy costs, such as heat and air conditioning, are also more expensive. And yet California Democrats' response to this crisis has been toaltogether over the next several years.The results of shortsighted, self-defeating enviro-extremism are bad enough in rich nations. But they areIn Sri Lanka, which banned chemical fertilizers in a fit of adherence to global green pressure,The result has been a public revolt, including the overthrow of the president and an occupation of his palace by disgruntled citizens.The specter of starvation is now being reported from Africa, and the latest analysis from the U.N. World Food Program suggests that 670 million people, The World Health Organization calculates thatbecause they are forced — for cooking, lighting, and heating —The reason Africans still use these primitive methods to generate energy is that green ideologues in rich nations won't allow them to get financing to build coal-fired power stations.Extreme environmentalism is an ideology that cares little for human life, even regards it as a blight on the Earth that should be reduced.Who suffers? Those in poor nations, of course, and we in the rich nations that impose our obsessions on ourselves and on others wherever we can.But we can't impose them everywhere.that watch our self-harming foolishness with delight and perhaps a little astonishment. Beijing, which in recent years built more coal-fired power stations than the rest of the world combined, sits back and watches as the self-doubting, self-hating West cedes its prosperity and global leadership.We're now able, with our dazzling technology, to look billions of light years from the surface of our planet all the way to the rim of outer space and to peer back as far as the beginning of the universe. But here on Earth,