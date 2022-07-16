© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich



RUSSIA, UKRAINE KEY SUPPLIERS

The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports byon Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts by the United Nations and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa, which have been blockaded by the war.aimed at resuming Ukraine's grain exports. Turkey announced that the parties would return next week to sign a deal."The United States strongly supports efforts by the United Nations to bring both Ukrainian and Russian grain to world markets and to reduce the impact of Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine on global food supplies and prices," said the U.S. Treasury Department in the factsheet., described the U.S. move as "an act of goodwill" and a "real step in the fight against world hunger."Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and blockade of Ukraine's ports hasMoscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect fromUkraine and Russia are major global wheat suppliers, and Russia is also a large fertilizer exporter, while Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.The U.S. Treasury made clear that the sale and transport of agricultural commodities, as well as medicine and medical devices, was allowed and would not be breaching a raft of sanctions that Washington has imposed on Russia.Washington also stressed that there were no sanctions on Russia's production, manufacturing, sale, or transport of agricultural commodities, including fertilizer, and that providing insurance or reinsurance for the transportation or shipping of those products was not prohibited.under Washington's sanctions.As the U.N.-led talks got underway in May to revive Ukraine and Russian food exports, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield had said