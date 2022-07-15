It was reported by ABC's John Santucci that Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died on Thursday at the age of 73. A statement from Trump was posted to Truth Social.Trump shared his memorial to his ex-wife, mother of his children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., saying that he was "very saddened to inform all of those that love her, of which there are many," that she "passed away at her home in New York City."Leaving her home on Thursday afternoon, son Eric Trump said that it was a sad day.Donald married Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, in 1977. They divorced in 1992, after Trump had an affair with Marla Maples, according to TMZ. Ivana and Marla reportedly had a "epic confrontation" when the two saw each other on the ski slopes in Aspen, Colorado.Ivana Trump was a ski prodigy and a model prior to her marriage and prior to coming to the US. It was her skiing ability that enabled her to get an Austrian passport, and to leave the Communist Eastern bloc for Canada, and then the US.She made a cameo appearance in the 1996 film "First Wives Club," where she said "don't get mad, get everything."