A few days ago, flash floods broke out in Sichuan and Heilongjiang provinces of China, killing at least 4 people and leaving 13 missing.Comprehensive land media reported on July 12 and 13 that at 6 a.m. on the 12th, the river near the Muzuo Hydropower Station in Muzuo Tibetan Township, Pingwu County, Mianyang, Sichuan swelled sharply, andThe publicity department of Pingwu County said on the 13th that the flash flood had caused 3 deaths and 5 missing, and a total of 109 people had been transferred.The township administers 3 village groups (Minzu Village, Heping Village, Xinyi Village) and the Muzuo Hydropower Station. Part of the roadbed was washed away, the road from Pingwu to Jiuzhaigou was interrupted, and communication was interrupted. G247 National Highway K990+100, K960+500 and G247 Jingtai to Pingwu County, Zhaotong K992+260 highway.A trapped person said, "(The roadbed) collapsed in less than 10 seconds, and they were injured after falling. I was the most awake and the least injured, so I called 'Help'..." Fortunately, , The trapped people finally pulled the rescue rope and were rescued.On the evening of the same day (12th), flash floods also occurred in Dongfeng Village, Chaoyangshan Town, Wudalianchi City, Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province, resulting in 1 death and 8 missing.Among them, 5 villagers were swept away by flash floods, 1 was killed and 4 were missing. The other four were staff members of Heilongjiang Provincial Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd. in Chaoyangshan Town. They were swept away by flash floods when they traveled to the Dahengshan construction site by car.