Ski Portillo, perhaps South America's most famous ski resort, has been getting absolutely dumped on this season.. The gettin' is gonna keep gettin' better!Check out the sweet powder skiing clip capture by Portillo's ski school over the weekend. All of that fresh snow looks nice, so so nice.It's not going to happen for me this season, but I will make my way to South America for skiing during the southern hemisphere's winter. You can take that to the bank.There's just something so appealing to me to escape the oppressive humidity and heat of July for turns on cold smoke powder. I have to make it happen!