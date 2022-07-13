© Government of Ifugao Province



Floods and landslides have affected wide areas of the Philippines since heavy rain began on 05 July 2022.Authorities reported one person died and homes and buildings were destroyed after heavy rain caused a landslide in Abucay, Bataan Province on 09 July 2022.Around the same time over 1,206 people were affected by floods in Cebu and Negros Oriental provinces.Flooding and landslides struck parts of in Ifugao, Benguet, and Mountain Provinces in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) from 07 July affecting 3,166 people, injuring 6 and damaging 1,048 houses.